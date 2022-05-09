MANILA, Philippines -- Senatorial aspirant Monsour del Rosario acknowledged that he is fighting an uphill battle but remains hopeful that he can make the "Magic 12" in the national elections.

"I'm the dark horse," del Rosario told Dyan Castillejo of ABS-CBN News after casting his vote on Monday. "I'm the soldier that went to war with two magazines of .45 and one magazine of armalite and an itak and knife, and I'm going up against guys who have unlimited magazines and I have to go and fight them."

"But I've always been a fighter. Instead of quitting, the last 45 days of the campaign, I found a certain strength to continue, and hopefully, it will prevail at the end, that I will be able to make the Magic 12," he added.

Monsour Del Rosario after voting in San Lorenzo Village Makati . Running for Senator , Monsour considers himself ‘Dark horse’ #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/xaiPfzE4Wx — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) May 9, 2022

Del Rosario is a member of Partido Para sa Demokratikong Reporma and was originally a part of the senatorial line-up of the Ping Lacson-Tito Sotto tandem. However, he abandoned the ticket in March and joined party president Pantaleon Alvarez's group in supporting Vice President Leni Robredo.

Just last May 1, the former taekwondo champion attended the Cagayan de Oro campaign sortie of PROMDI standard bearer Senator Manny Pacquiao.

The final Pulse Asia survey released last week shows del Rosario well outside the Magic 12, projecting him to finish in the 22nd to 29th places.

"It's really tough," del Rosario admitted. "I'm going up against the veterans, I'm going up against the old-timers, I'm going up against the guys who where there before, that came back."

"But what inspires me to continue are the people in the market areas, the tricycle drivers, the truck drives. When they see me, they fuel me to fight," he added. "They want new faces, they want somebody with a good track record, they want someone who, they always say, 'Walang bahid ng corruption.'"

"They want somebody who's patriotic, competent, someone who has a vision for the country, someone who has integrity, and they tell me, I embody all of that. So let's hope that these people are correct and we make the Magic 12." -- With reports from Sherrie Ann Torres and Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News.