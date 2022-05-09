The Ateneo Blue Eagles react after losing to UP in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 84 Finals. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin gave full credit to the University of the Philippines (UP) for their defensive tenacity that flustered the Blue Eagles in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 84 Finals.

An Ateneo team known for their offensive execution and efficiency fell apart down the stretch on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena, squandering a late lead in the fourth quarter against the Fighting Maroons.

UP forced the Blue Eagles to commit a shot-clock violation in their final possession of the fourth quarter, and three more times in the overtime period en route to a stunning 81-74 come-from-behind win.

The result -- UP's second straight triumph against Ateneo -- put the Fighting Maroons on the brink of their first UAAP crown since 1986.

"We didn't play well in the critical moments of the game. We looked disjointed, we didn't look cohesive at all," Baldwin said as he assessed his team's performance. "We were searching, and UP certainly had the initiative there with their defensive pressure."

"They didn't allow us to settle. And we didn't settle, so we made bad plays late in regulation and in the overtime," he added.

The Blue Eagles led by 12 points in the game and were still up by eight in the fourth quarter, but the Fighting Maroons showed no quit. They buckled down defensively and out-worked Ateneo on the boards. Zav Lucero, in particular, had two crucial offensive rebounds in regulation that sparked their comeback.

In the overtime period, UP bucked the absence of Malick Diouf due to fouls and shackled Ange Kouame, with rookie ace Carl Tamayo and Lucero conspiring to swarm the Ateneo center whenever he got the ball.

"They certainly disrupted our rhythm with their defense, they did a great job, particularly late in the game," said Baldwin. "They showed no signs of tired legs, and they kept their intensity and their effort at an extremely high level."

"They played like they wanted to be champions, desperately, so they got Game 1. And, you know, you can only congratulate them," he added.

Baldwin noted that UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde "coached an excellent game," while the Fighting Maroons displayed the grit and scrappiness that they also showed against De La Salle University in the Final 4.

"UP deserves the credit," he said. "They did the things necessary to win big games. They rebounded the ball like there was no tomorrow, and they played defense like there was no tomorrow. They took us out of our offensive rhythm."

It is a question now of how Ateneo will respond, said the coach. They have not lost three straight games to the same team since Baldwin took over the program, but UP has the momentum and confidence heading into Wednesday's Game 3.

"It's a 3-game series for a reason, so we intend to work our tails off and get this thing to a third game and do the very best we can to win the championship," said Baldwin.

