Alvin Patrimonio bid for Cainta mayoralty fading

MANILA – Basketball legend Alvin Patrimonio is poised to lose the mayoralty race in Cainta town, Rizal against the wife of outgoing Mayor Kit Nieto.

Based on the partial and unofficial tally on Monday, Patrimonio was trailing Elen Nieto by more than 70,000 votes with 90.32% of the election returns transmitted.

Nieto has garnered 95,868 votes already while the PBA icon received 23,373 votes, as of writing.

About 224 of the 248 clustered precincts have been transmitted into the Comelec’s server as of 10:02 p.m. Monday.

