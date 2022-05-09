Ahead of SEA Games, some national athletes cast votes

MANILA, Philippines -- Some national athletes exercised their right to vote ahead of their departure to Hanoi, Vietnam for the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz was among the athletes who voted on Monday. Diaz, the first Filipino athlete to win an Olympic gold medal, will also compete in the SEA Games where she targets a second weightlifting gold.

On Monday, she expressed her gratitude to have gotten to vote, and added: "Binoto ko ay may Gold Standard sa good governance."

Also casting her vote is volleyball superstar Alyssa Valdez, who leaves for Hanoi with the rest of the women's volleyball team on Tuesday.

para sa bayan 🇵🇭🙏🏻🌸 pic.twitter.com/nKPwMq5yid — Alyssa Valdez (@AlyssaValdez2) May 9, 2022

Valdez has previously expressed her support for Vice-President Leni Robredo. She conducted a house-to-house campaign in her home province of Batangas for Robredo while also attending a rally of athletes supporting the vice-president's bid.

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes also cast his vote. Reyes is one of a handful of PBA coaches backing Robredo, a list that also includes Yeng Guiao and assistant coaches like Olsen Racela and Johnny Abarrientos.

Meanwhile, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino has also voted in Tagaytay, where he is running for mayor. He is expected to fly to Hanoi as well to join Team Philippines in the SEA Games.