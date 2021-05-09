WATCH: Kiefer, Dwight Ramos help mark 100 days until FIBA Asia Cup

MANILA - Kiefer Ravena and Dwight Ramos joined a bevy of star players who marked the 100-day milestone before the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 that will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Players from potential FIBA Asia Cup teams came together virtually to celebrate the milestone leading up to Asia's premier basketball event, which takes place on August 17 to 29.

To mark the number of days before the tournament, FIBA Executive Director Asia, Hagop Khajirian, passed the ball on to the featured stars and promising prospects of Asia Cup contending teams to compile a total of 100 dribbles.

Aside from Ravena and Ramos, also featured in the video were Iran's Mohammad Jamshidi, former PBA import and naturalized Korean Ra GunA (Ricardo Ratliffe), and Japan's Yuki Togashi.

The final pass was dished off by Indonesia's Arighi Muhammad to IOC and FIBA Central Board member Erick Thohir who received the assist.

"Indonesia is ready," Thohir declared after receiving the pass. "See you in 100 days."

The logo for the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 was previously revealed on April 13.

Upcoming milestones in the road to Asia Cup 2021 includes the final Window of the Qualifiers, which will be held from June 12-20 in the Philippines and Jordan, and the Qualifying Tournament for third-ranked teams of the six Groups that will take place between 12 and 14 August 2021, in Jakarta.

"Today we reach yet another important milestone following the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 logo reveal. I’m sure basketball fans in the region will be counting the days until the event tips-off, and they will show their support for their National Teams and heroes," said Khajirian.

"I want to thank our National Member Federations, players, the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 LOC, and all those who contributed in celebrating this key milestone," he added.

This will be Indonesia's second time to host the competition after previously holding the event in 1993.