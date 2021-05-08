VisMin Cup: Talisay City forces Mandaue to winner-take-all Game 3

Talisay City's Paulo Hubalde. Photo from Chooks-to-Go Facebook page

MJAS Zenith-Talisay City sent the Visayas finals of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Cup to a rubber match Game Three by edging KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue, 63-56, Saturday at the Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu.

Sent to the brink of disaster after losing Game One, 66-67,

After trailing 41-48, the Aquastars took advantage of the sudden exit of Mandaue's Ping Exciminiano who had to leave the game due to an apparent leg injury.

This prompted season MVP Jaymar Gimpayan, Darrell Menina, Jhaymo Eguilos, Egie Boy Mojica and Paulo Hubalde to orchestrate a 16-2 run that helped them secure a 57-50 lead.

KCS was able to fight to within 56-59 after Gryann Mendoza split his charities with 1:19 remaining.

But Hubalde sank a pair of charities and Menina scored a layup off a loose ball situation to give the Aquastars a 63-56 lead.

The two teams will meet again in Game Three on Sunday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Menina led Talisay City with 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists while Hubalde, who was noticeably more aggressive on the offensive end, had 11 points, six boards, four assists, and two steals.

Gimpayan added eight points, eight boards, and three steals.

Exciminiano paced KCS with 14 points, eight rebounds, two dimes, and three steals while Rhaffy Octobre and Mendoza chipped in 11 markers each, the latter piling on 13 rebounds, seven assists, and a blocked shot.

Game One hero Shaq Imperial was limited to just four points on 1-of-7 shooting and three turnovers.

