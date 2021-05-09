NBA: Russell Westbrook matches Big O in Wizards' OT win over Pacers

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Doug McSchooler, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Russell Westbrook recorded the 181st triple-double of his career, tying Oscar Robertson's all-time NBA record, and hit the game-winning free throws with one second remaining in overtime to lead the Washington Wizards to a 133-132 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Washington (32-36) overcame a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit behind Westbrook's history-matching night and 50 points from Bradley Beal.

Westbrook finished with 33 points, including Washington's final two points in regulation on a finger-roll in traffic, and game-highs of 19 rebounds and 15 assists.

His effort, coupled with Beal's 19-of-31 shooting from the floor, was just enough to outduel strong showings from Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert.

Sabonis recorded a triple-double for Indiana (31-36) with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. LeVert scored 35 points for his third game of 30-plus points in the past four, and he was clutch in the second half.

LeVert scored 16 points in the third quarter, including a one-legged, sideways-running 3-pointer in the period's final seconds.

As Washington whittled down the fourth-quarter gap, LeVert answered both times the Wizards took the lead: first hitting a 3-pointer with 1:15 to play, then making a driving layup with 13.4 seconds left that ultimately forced overtime.

LeVert scored on a lay-in with 2:34 to go in OT, giving Indiana a four-point lead. Washington's Davis Bertans sank a 3-pointer on the next possession, and a Westbrook basket pushed the Wizards ahead.

Edmond Sumner responded with a mid-range jumper to give Indiana a 132-131 lead with 1:03 to go.

Justin Holiday blocked Westbrook's first attempt to recapture the lead in the final seconds of overtime. After a Wizards timeout, Westbrook drew a foul on his jump-shot attempt, and he sank the game-winning foul shots.

The victory lifted Washington into ninth place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of Indiana as they jockey for position in the play-in tournament.

