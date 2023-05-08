SEAG: Kristina Knott through to finals of women's 200m

Kristina Marie Knott of the Philippines competes in the 100 meters event of the SEA Games in New Clark City on December 8, 2019. Czar Dancel, ABS-CBN News/File.

Kristina Knott advanced to the finals of the women's 200-meters in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, but Kayla Richardson faltered.

Knott placed second in Heat 2 on Monday morning at the Morodok Techo National Stadium with a time of 24.060 seconds. Malaysia's Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli (23.980 seconds) topped the heat.

But Richardson, who won gold in the 100-meters in Hanoi last year, pulled up halfway through Heat 1 and did not finish the race.

It remains to be seen if Richardson can defend her title in the 100-meters. She placed third in the 200-meters in Hanoi, with sister Kyla taking the silver behind Singapore's Veronica Shanti Pereira.

Knott, who set a new national record in the 200-meters in the 2019 SEA Games, is back in action in the regional event after skipping the Hanoi SEA Games due to injury.

The Philippine athletics team opened its campaign on Monday, with Olympian EJ Obiena expected to add another gold in the pole vault final in the afternoon.

In women's hammer throw, Aira Buan Teodosio missed out on the podium, while John Mantua also struggled in the men's hammer throw.

No Filipino sprinter qualified to the final of the men's 200-meters, with Anfernee Lopena clocking 22.100 seconds to miss out.