SEA Games: PH finishes fifth in men's volleyball

The Philippine men's volleyball team bounced back from its preliminary round loss against Singapore after defeating them in an intense four-setter, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, to secure fifth place in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in the Indoor Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Monday.

Tied at 22 apiece in the pivotal third set after both teams split the first two, Filipino-American Steven Rotter scored an off-the-block kill to overtake Singapore, 23-22.

Two consecutive blocks by the Nationals allowed them to end the set, 25-22, en route to the fourth which was mirrored the third frame.

In yet another tight contest nearing the end of the set, as both teams were tied at 23, the up-and-coming Jade Disquitado scored one of his many strong attacks to give the Philippines the match point, 24-23.

This was followed by a huge block by the national team mainstay Jayvee Sumagaysay that ended the match and gave the Filipinos their second win in the tournament.

This win by the Nationals is a huge turnaround in comparison to their earlier matchup on Saturday wherein they were swept by Singapore, 23-25, 21-25, 18-25.

This is the second straight win of the Philippines after defeating Malaysia yesterday in a five-set thriller, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21, 24-26, 17-15.

-- Report from Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News

