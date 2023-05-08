SEA Games: Paalam, Petecio, Bascon progress to semis

Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines. Andre Pain, EPA-EFE/File.

Tokyo Olympics silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio dominated their respective opponents to advance to the semifinals of their weight classes in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Paalam routed Malaysia's Daeloniel McDelon Bong, 5-0, to assure himself of at least a bronze medal in the bantamweight (54kg) division.

Petecio, meanwhile, needed less than a round to defeat Minavanh Oupaxa and advance to the semifinals of the women's feather (57kg) class.

Petecio dominated from the opening bell and forced Oupaxa into three standing eight-counts before the referee eventually stopped the bout.

Also assured of a bronze is Paul Julyfer Bascon, who edged Vietnam's Thanh Dat Vu, 4-1, in the men's light-welterweight (60kg) division.

It was not all good news for the Philippine boxing team, however, as Mark Lester Durens absorbed a unanimous decision loss against Indonesia's Dio Koebanu in the men's 48kg class.

Bascon will take on Cambodia's Touch Davit in the semifinals, while Paalmam battles Timor Leste's Edegar Foe Quintas Da Silva for a shot at the gold medal.

Petecio will be up against hometown bet Vy Sreysros in the semis.



RELATED VIDEO: