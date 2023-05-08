SEA Games: Kristina Knott misses podium in women's 200m

Kristina Marie Knott of the Philippines reacts after winning the Women's 200mt race final of the SEA Games 2019 at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium in New Clark City, Philippines December 7, 2019. Roles dela Pena, EPA-EFE/File.

(UPDATED) Kristina Knott could not regain her crown in the women's 200-meters event of the Southeast Asian Games, instead missing out on the podium entirely.

Running in lane 5, Knott finished fourth at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, clocking in at 23.79 seconds.

Singapore's Veronica Pereira crossed the finish line in 22.69 seconds to defend the gold medal that she won last year in Hanoi.

Vietnam's Thi Nhi Yen Tran (23.54 seconds) and Malaysia's Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli (23.60 seconds) completed the podium in the 32nd SEA Games.

Knott ruled the 200-meters in record fashion in 2019, but did not defend her crown in Vietnam due to a foot injury. Pereira claimed the gold medal in her absence and scored a second straight gold in Cambodia.

Kayla Richardson, the Philippines' other bet in the women's 200-meters, did not qualify for the finals. She had placed third in Hanoi last year, with sister Kyla winning silver.

Thailand's Athica Phetkun was disqualified due to a false start.

