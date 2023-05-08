Jamie Lim ties dad Samboy with 2 SEA Games gold medals

Jamie Lim poses after winning gold in the women's -61kg kumite in the 32nd SEA Games. POC/PSC Media.

After winning gold in the women’s -61kg kumite in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, Jamie Lim bagged her second overall gold in the biennial meet.

And with this, the daughter of the former PBA superstar and national team standout Samboy Lim now has the same number of SEA Games gold medals as her dad.

Samboy, a former NCAA Most Valuable Player and three-peat champion with Letran, was a member of the Philippine team that won the competition’s top prize in men’s basketball in 1983 in Singapore and in 1985 in Thailand.

Jamie, on the other hand, brought home her first gold in the 30th edition of the SEA Games in the same competition held on home soil in 2019.

"I had less (time) for social media, no Tiktok and IG (Instagram) for the last few months but now everything is okay," Lim said after her triumph on Sunday.

Lim, who now has four SEA Games medals, fell short of defending and capturing the top prize last year in Hanoi, Vietnam, and settled with bronze in the -61kg kumite and women’s team competition.

The now two-time gold medalist won the karate competition, 3-1, after conquering Cambodia’s own Vann Chakriya on Sunday.

The Philippine karate team has delivered eight medals so far, with Sakura Alforte also winning gold in women's individual kata.

John Manantan (men's -67kg kumite), Ivan Agustin (men's -84kg kumite), Arianne Brito (women's +84kg kumite), Junna Tsukii (women's -50kg kumite), and Remon Misu (women's -68kg kumite) all claimed silver, while Joco Vasquez took a bronze in the men's individual kata.

For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.