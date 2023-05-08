Rain or Shine's Mike Nieto in action. PBA Images/File

MANILA -- The Converge FiberXers continues its busy off-season after acquiring Mike Nieto from the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in exchange for two future second-round picks.

The 6-foot-2 forward from Ateneo is also set to reunite with former college teammate Adrian Wong, who recently joined Converge after a trade with Magnolia.

The FiberXers will be sending its second-round picks in the 49th and 50th season of the league in the trade that was approved on Monday.

The former fifth pick of the 2019 PBA Gilas Draft spent four conferences with the ElastoPainters and will be looking to bolster the FiberXers’ frontline next season after trading away Abu Tratter and David Murrell to Magnolia last April.

Nieto, 25, averaged 4.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in five appearances for the Elasto Painters in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup.

-- Report from Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News.

