PH completes SEA Games team roster

A woman rides bicycle past a banner advertising the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Hanoi, Vietnam, 25 April 2022. Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE.



Team Philippines on Sunday finalized its roster for the 31st Southeast Asian Games, following the conclusion of the delegation registration meetings in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Commissioner Ramon Fernandez of the Philippine Sports Commission, the country's chef de mission in the Games, reported the accreditation of the entire 981-strong delegation, including 641 Filipino athletes from 38 sports.

Fernandez was assisted by his deputy chefs de mission Pearl Managuelod and Carl Sambrano in securing the identification cards ahead of the opening ceremony being prepared by host Vietnam on May 12.

"We have to make sure that everything will be in order before our athletes compete for medals. There should be no distractions as they focus on their respective events," said Fernandez.

A total of 318 officials and 18 support staff will back up the athletes, whose participation and preparations were bankrolled by the PSC, the government arm in sports, to the tune of P232 million.

The Philippine kickboxing team began its quest for medals on Sunday with four kickboxers gunning for bronze medals in their opening quarterfinal bouts.

Jomar Esteban (men's -57kg) and Carlos Alvarez (men's -67kg) opened the nation's campaign in the full-contact event while Kurt Ludan (men's -54kg) and Jean Claude Saclag (men's -63.5kg) are booked in the low-kick discipline.

"We have been making the rounds to the venues where our athletes will compete. Our athletes are in high spirits," said Fernandez.

The men's football team blanked Timor Leste, 4-0, in its opening match and will face host Vietnam on Sunday night.

Filipino-American Ariana Drake was likewise scheduled to take a plunge on Sunday at the start of the diving events of aquatics at the My Dinh Aquatics Center in Vietnam.

Based in Los Angeles, California, the 17-year-old Drake saw action in the women's 1-meter springboard and will participate in the 3-meter springboard on Tuesday.