NCAA: San Beda rallies to force decider vs. Mapua

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The San Beda Red Lions battled back from a double-digit deficit to shock Mapua in overtime, 73-67, in their NCAA Season 97 Final 4 on Sunday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Red Lions trailed by 10 points in the fourth period but got a big performance down the stretch from James Kwekuteye and Ralph Penuela to work their way back, before dominating the extra period to break the hearts of the Cardinals.

With the result, the Red Lions forced a do-or-die game against the Cardinals, who were armed with a twice-to-beat advantage in the series after finishing second in the elimination round.

Kwekuteye battled through an injury and finished with 17 points and four assists, while rookie guard Jacob Cortez had 13 points. Penuela also finished with 13 points, all of which came in the second half. San Beda out-scored Mapua 13-7 in the overtime period.

The Cardinals were up 48-38 with eight minutes to go before Canlas began to find his rhythm. His layup with three minutes knotted the count at 54, and Franz Abuda gave San Beda a 56-54 lead off a fine inbound play by the Red Lions with 2:15 to play.

The two teams exchanged buckets down the stretch, with Mapua captain Warren Bonifacio nailing a clutch jumper that gave the Cardinals a 59-58 lead with 30 seconds to go. A miss by Penuela forced San Beda to send Brian Lacap to the line. He made just one of two charities, and the Red Lions found a streaking Kwekuteye on the other end. He missed the layup, but Penuela was there for the putback that knotted the count at 60 with just 2.8 seconds to play.

Paolo Hernandez and Warren Bonifacio were off the mark for Mapua as time expired in regulation.

In overtime, Kwekuteye found Peter Alfaro open at the corner for the go-ahead three-pointer that made it 67-64 with just three minutes left. Penuela added a layup for a five-point cushion with two minutes to go, and the Cardinals were unable to respond.

Bonifacio finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Hernandez had 14 points and Lacap tallied 12 markers.

The deciding game is on Wednesday, still at the San Juan venue.

The scores:

San Beda (73) -- Kwekuteye 17, Cortez 13, Penuela 13, Bahio 9, Alfaro 9, Cometa 3, Jopia 2, Sanchez 2, Abuda 2, Amsali 2, Gallego 1, Cuntapay 0, Andrada 0, Fornis 0, Ynot 0.

Mapua (67) -- Bonifacio 18, Hernandez 14, Lacap 12, Nocum 9, Agustin 5, Salenga 4. Gamboa 4, Garcia 1, Pido 0, Asuncion 0, Mercado 0.

Quarterscores: 6-12, 25-25, 33-41, 60-60, 73-67