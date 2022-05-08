NBA: Warriors rout Grizzlies to take series lead

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (C) and Jordan Poole (L) high-five each other after a Memphis Grizzlies time-out during the second half of Game 3 of their NBA Western Conference semifinal series at Chase Center, in San Francisco, California, USA, 07 May 2022. John Mabanglo, EPA-EFE.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors went up 2-1 on the Memphis Grizzlies with a 142-112 blowout in San Francisco.

The defeat was even more painful for the Grizzlies as they saw star Ja Morant limp out with an apparent knee injury late in the fourth quarter.

Morant had been sensational in defeat, scoring 34 points with three rebounds and seven assists. He appeared to hurt his knee in a tussle for a loose ball in the final period.

But the Grizzlies couldn't slow a Warriors team that connected on 63.1% of their shots, with Stephen Curry leading the way with 30 points and Jordan Poole adding 27 off the bench.

Klay Thompson scored 21 for the Warriors, who had six players score in double figures in a comprehensive victory.

Memphis got off to a hot start, leading by as many as 13 on the way to a 28-26 lead at the end of the first quarter.

But the Warriors responded and pulled ahead in the second quarter, building a 64-57 halftime lead that would have been bigger but for Morant's buzzer-beating three-pointer from halfcourt.

The Warriors took a 21-point lead into the final quarter and were never threatened.

"We were a little bit more composed," Curry said. "They got off to a hot start, like six threes in the first quarter. We had to settle in. We still had too many turnovers.

"But our shot selection, moving the ball, let us settle in the game a little bit, helped our defense, helped us run away with the game."

