Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in action against the Celtics on May 7, 2022. Kamil Krzaczynski, Shutterstock Out/EPA-EFE

Giannis Antetokounmpo racked up 42 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 103-101 victory over the Boston Celtics for a 2-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Saturday.

Boston had a chance to at least take the game to overtime when Marcus Smart deliberately missed the second of two free throws with 4.6 seconds left.

But the Celtics couldn't capitalize on three attempts near the basket as time expired.

Jrue Holiday added 25 points and three steals, while Antetokounmpo finished with two steals and two blocks for the Bucks, who were up 80-67 entering the fourth quarter before the Celtics took the lead 100-99.

A pair of empty possessions by Boston and a bucket each by Antetokounmpo and Holiday enabled Milwaukee to take the driver's seat 103-100, setting up Smart's split at the charity line and the nail-biting end game.

Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and 12 rebounds to pace Boston, but Jayson Tatum struggled, settling for 10 points on 4-of-19 shooting from the field.

Tatum also missed all his six 3-points attempts for the Celtics, who enjoyed a decisive advantage in free-throw attempts.

Boston shot 28 of 34 from the line (82.4%), while Milwaukee had half as fewer with 14 of 17).

Al Horford added 22 points, 16 rebounds and 5 assists for the Celtics, who will try to tie the series Monday.