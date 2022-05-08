The 31st Southeast Asian Games mascot is on display in a souvenir shop in Hanoi, Vietnam, 08 May 2022. Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE

Filipino-American diver Ariana Drake finished fourth -- and last -- in the women's 1-meter springboard diving event on Sunday afternoon, a performance that could augur well for the youngster in future Southeast Asian Games.

Only 17 and making her SEA Games debut in Hanoi, Vietnam, Drake was ranged against experienced divers Nur Dhabitah Sabri and Kimberly Bong Quian, who finished 1-2 in the event, thus allowing Malaysia to win the first top medals of the Games.

Sabri, a multi-medalist in Commonwealth and Asian Games and owner of four SEA Games gold medals, scored 290.45 points while her equally experienced teammate posted 230.00 points for the silver in the event that only had four competitors.

Vietnam also got into the medal tally board early on Ngo Phuong Mai's bronze in the event with a 224.00 score in the diving competitions being staged at the My Dinh Aquatics Center in Hanoi.

Drake will compete in the women's 3-meter springboard on Tuesday. The 1-meter springboard for women wasn't on the Philippine SEA Games program in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Philippine beach handball team snatched its second straight victory at the expense of Singapore, 22-19, 22-16, at Tuan Chau Island in Quang Ninh Province, Vietnam, on Sunday.

The win was a fitting follow-up to the Filipinos' 18-16, 18-16 upset of Thailand, which clinched silver in the 2019 Philippines Games, behind Vietnam, two days ago.