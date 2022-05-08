Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses ended their B.League campaign on a triumphant note. (c) B.LEAGUE

Dwight Ramos was a crucial contributor to Toyama's 91-89 victory against Levanga Hokkaido on Sunday, as they ended their campaign in the 2021-22 B.League season on a winning note.

Ramos scored 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field, while adding four rebounds and four assists. Joshua Smith, the former TNT import, had 19 points, eight rebounds, and six dimes, while Brice Johnson scored 15 points.

The Grouses ended with a 25-35 record in Ramos' first season with the team.

However, the Ravena brothers were not able to do the same.

Kiefer Ravena had a superb all-around performance of 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, but it was not enough as they absorbed an 86-82 defeat to the Shinshu Brave Warriors at the Ukaruchan Arena.

It was the sixth consecutive defeat for the Lakestars, who ended their season with a 14-43 slate.

Former National University center Matthew Aquino did not play for Shinshu in their win.

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix fell to the Akita Northern Happinets, 85-76, with the Filipino import held to just five points four assists, and two rebounds. The NeoPhoenix dropped their fifth straight game, finishing the season at 10-48.

Kobe Paras did not play in Niigata Albirex BB's 82-70 demolition of the Yokohama B-Corsairs.

In his final B.League game, Javi Gomez de Liano went scoreless as the Ibaraki Robots lost, 95-84, to the Gunma Crane Thunders. Gomez de Liano has already declared for the PBA Rookie Draft.

Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins warmed up for the playoffs with a 96-68 rout of Osaka Evessa.

Parks had five points and five rebounds, as the Dolphins finished their elimination round campaign with a 34-15 record.

They are set to play the Kawasaki Brave Thunders in the B.League quarterfinals.