NBA: Nikola Vucevic's triple-double propels Bulls past Celtics

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) goes to the basket as Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) and guard Coby White (0) defend him during the second half at United Center. David Banks, USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished 10 assists to record his fourth career triple-double, and the host Chicago Bulls cruised to a 121-99 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

Vucevic became the first Chicago player to log a triple-double since Jimmy Butler accomplished the feat on April 6, 2017, at Philadelphia.

Chicago's Coby White finished with 25 points on 9-for-16 shooting, including a 7-of-12 success from beyond the 3-point arc. Zach LaVine also scored 25 for the Bulls (28-39), who won for the second time in as many nights after dropping their previous four games in a row.

Kemba Walker scored a season-high 33 points to lead Boston (35-32). Evan Fournier contributed 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, but Jayson Tatum made only 3 of 15 shots from the field and finished with nine points.

The Bulls put the game away with a 12-0 run to grab a 112-92 advantage with 3:02 remaining. LaVine buried a 3-pointer to cap the run, which followed a push by the Celtics to cut the deficit to eight points with 5:19 to go.

The Celtics opened the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to pull within 94-82. Daniel Theis broke the Bulls' scoring drought with a basket with 8:31 remaining.

Chicago led by as many as 21 points late in the third quarter. A driving layup by Thaddeus Young put the Bulls on top 91-70 with 49.6 seconds left, but Boston responded with a free throw by Tristan Thompson and a 3-pointer by Walker to pull within 17.

After Walker was called for a technical foul, Lauri Markkanen closed the fourth quarter with three free throws to make it 94-74.

The Bulls held a 60-46 lead heading into halftime.

Chicago closed the second quarter on a 21-12 run to take control. White drained a trio of 3-pointers during the scoring outburst, with Vucevic assisting on two of the baskets and Young assisting on another.

Vucevic also made a 3-pointer during the run. Patrick Williams capped the first-half scoring for the Bulls when he made a 3-pointer off an assist from Vucevic with 31 seconds to go.

The Celtics led 28-25 after a layup by Luke Kornet with 1:29 left in the first quarter, but the Bulls scored the next five points on a 3-pointer by Javonte Green and a jump shot by Tomas Satoransky to take a 30-28 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulls played in front of fans on their home court for the first time since March 10, 2020.