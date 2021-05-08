NBA: Luka Doncic reaches milestone in Mavs' win over Cavs

Luka Doncic had 24 points, grabbed eight rebounds and passed the 5,000-point plateau for his career as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 110-90 Friday night.

With his seventh point of the game, Doncic, who played only 23 minutes, became the fourth youngest NBA player (22 years, 67 days) to reach 5,000 points.

Only LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony were younger.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 20 points as the Mavericks (39-28) have won nine of their past 12 games. Josh Richardson contributed 18 points for Dallas.

The Cavaliers (21-46) have lost nine straight games and will host the Mavericks on Sunday in the second of two games between the teams this season.

Collin Sexton scored 27 points for the Cavaliers. Cedi Osman added 22 points and seven assists, Isaac Okoro scored 15 points and Jarrett Allen had five points and 12 rebounds.

The Mavericks led by as many as 29 points during the third quarter, and took a 21-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Cleveland cut the lead to 14 on two free throws by Sexton with 6:12 to play, as the Mavericks rested some regulars in the fourth quarter.

The Mavericks led almost from the start, Trey Burke hit a 49-foot 3-pointer to end the first quarter that gave Dallas a 33-19 lead.

Richardson's jumper gave Dallas a 47-27 lead with 6:34 remaining in the second quarter. The lead reached 25 with 4:46 to go in the half on another Richardson jump shot.

Doncic completed the first-half scoring with a three-point play and Dallas led 62-37.

The Mavericks led 75-48 on Richardson's jumper with 6:27 remaining in the third quarter. Okoro made one of two free throws to trim the lead to 19 points with 3:12 to play in the third.

The Mavericks scored the next six points. Sexton's driving layup completed the third-quarter scoring. Dallas led 86-65.

Dallas was without JJ Redick (heel), Maxi Kleber (Achilles) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) Friday.

Darius Garland (ankle) and Kevin Love (knee) were out for Cleveland.