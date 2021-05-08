Mobile Legends: Unorthodox hero pick propels Blacklist sweep vs Smart Omega in MPL7

Bren Esports romps Work Auster Force

MANILA - Blacklist International banked on an unconventional pick as they swept Smart Omega in Season 7 match-up of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Saturday.

With his main hero Granger banned by Smart Omega in Game 1, Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario banked on a stellar performance as Aldous to take the 1-0 advantage. He took the MVP plum for Game 1 with a 3/3/5 kill-death assist record.

While Aldous is commonly picked in classic mode, he is hardly used in ranked games and especially in the competitive scene. In fact, the last time Aldous was used in the MPL franchise was around Season 3 to 4.

The move shocked ML:BB fans, as "Aldous" trended in the Philippines Saturday night following the match.

Kiel "OHEB" Soriano led the charge for Blacklist in Game 2 in a quick match that saw him get 6 kills, one death and 4 assists.

Blacklist remain atop the standings in Group B with a 10-1 win-loss record.

Meanwhile, Bren Esports denied Work Auster Force from getting the top spot in the Group A rankings after sweeping them, 2-0.

After getting drawn for Work Auster Force’s “first blood”, Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno never looked back and set the tempo and giving out a monstrous performance as Granger for Bren Esports in Game 1, taking the MVP plum with a 7/1/2 record. Bren was also able to keep Work Auster Force to 2 kills throughout the match.

Work Auster Force looked poised to take Game 2, but stellar handling of a Luminous Lord fight changed the momentum in favor of Bren. Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel took the MVP award in Game 3 for his performance with Popol and Kupa.

Cignal banked on Aura PH’s foiled Diggie strategy to take Game 1. Cignal eked a record 43 kills in Game 1, with ImbaDeejay’s Rafaela taking a game-high 30 assists, and the MVP award for Game 1.

Greed took the MVP honors with a 5/1/8 record in Game 2 as they leveled with Cignal and forced a decider match. He also participated in 87 percent of kills in Game 2.

AuraPH carried this momentum on in Game 3 in what seemed to be a one-sided win.

ROSTER:

BREN ESPORTS - CJ “Ribo” Ribo, Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno, David “FlapTzy” Canon, EJ “Ejhay” Sambrano, Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel, Allan “Lusty” Castromayor

WORK AUSTER FORCE - Daniel “Chuuu” Chu, Dylan “Unravel” Catipon, Patrick “rTzy” Grecia, Thom Aldrin "Moht" R. Bernardo, Clarense “Kousei” Camilo, and Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico

BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL - Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna, Dexter “DEX STAR” Alaba, Kiel “Oheb” Soriano, Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario, Edward “EDWARD” Dapadap, Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo

SMART OMEGA - Jiane “Kenji” Villa, Jeniel “Haze” Bata-anon, EJ “Heath” Esperanza, Salic “Hadjizy” Imam, Jankurt “KurtTzy” Matira, and Adrian “Toshi” Bacallo

AURA PH - Christian Provido "Rafflesia" Fajura, Allen Jedric "Greed_" O. Baloy, Ashley Marco "Killuash" Dungo Cruz, Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz, Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" A. Gonzales, Jaymark Aaron "Lord Hadess" Tomas Lazaro

CIGNAL ULTRA - Arvie “Aquaboy” Antonio, DJ “ImbaDeejay” Astibe, Janus “JANUS” Badando, Jhones “RHEA” De Leon, Jefferdson “Kekedot” Mogol, Benson “Bensanity” Paglinawan