UAAP football: La Salle women to play UP in playoff for Finals

MANILA -- De La Salle University will have to play the University of the Philippines in a playoff for the second and last berth in the UAAP Season 85 women's football Finals.

This, after the Lady Booters settled for a 1-1 draw against Far Eastern University on Saturday at the UP Diliman Football Field.

Dionesa Tolentin was the hero for the Lady Tamaraws, unleashing a long-range strike that passed La Salle goalie Alexandrea Gumilao in the 45+1 minute, holding the Lady Booters to a draw and forcing the defending champions to end the eliminations with 14 points behind four wins, two draws, and two defeats.

FEU will enter the final on top of the table with 19 points thanks to seven wins and one defeat.

“We wanted to finish on a high note,” said FEU coach Let Dimzon. “I think ang kailangan lang talaga namin is yung chemistry sa harapan. Yan yung kailangan namin i-develop.”

La Salle will play UP on Saturday, May 13 at 5:00 p.m. for the last ticket to the finals. Both schools are level on points, and the UAAP's rule is that goal difference should not be the basis for eliminating a team from the postseason.

The defending champions lamented their inability to convert multiple chances after Maria Lourdes Layacan's 45th-minute strike gave them the lead.

Layacan missed a one-on-one chance, Samantha Toledo hit the side netting, while Angelica Teves and Maye Mendaño's free kicks were caught by FEU goalkeeper Jessa May Lehayan.

Ultimately, La Salle failed to get the maximum points needed while UP lived to fight another day.

"We still have another game so let's see," said La Salle coach Hans-Peter Smit. "We haven't beaten UP yet. We should be able to play better against UP in the playoff."

