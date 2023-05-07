𝐁𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐙𝐄!🥉



The Philippines won a bronze medal in the pencak silat competitions in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh on Sunday.

The trio of Jessa Dela Cruz, Shara Julia Jizmundo and Franchette Anne Elman gave the country a podium finish in Pencak Silat Seni Regu (Artistic Trio) female event.

A total of 28 athletes, led by defending women's seni tunggal champion Mary Francine Padios and bronze medalists James El Mayagma and Rick Rod Ortega (men's team), and Alvin Campos (Tanding Class F 70-75kg.), are competing for the Philippines in Cambodia.

