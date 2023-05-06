The Philippine obstacle racers. PSC/POC Media.

The country's obstacle racers delivered early Saturday morning as the Philippines added five more gold medals to its tally in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Precious Cabuya and Mark Rodelas topped the women's and men's final of the individual obstacle race at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center Car Park, out-dueling their fellow Filipinos in front of an appreciative crowd.

Sakura Alforte then opened the Philippines' bid in karate by bagging the gold in the women's individual kata, while Annie Ramirez racked up a third SEA Games gold -- this time in the women's ne-waza -57kg class.

The mixed aquathlon relay team secured the country's fifth gold of the day, with Inaki Emil Lorbes, Kira Ellis and Erika Nicole Burgos emerging triumphant at the Kep Town Beach.

Their efforts gave Team Philippines seven gold medals as of May 6, adding to the mint won by Kaila Napolis in the -52kg class of jiu-jitsu and Angel Derla in the women's single bamboo shield form of Kun Bokator.

Meanwhile, the country's 3x3 teams stayed on track to regain the gold medals that they relinquished in Hanoi last year. The Gilas Pilipinas men's 3x3 team swept their games in Group A, while the women's team ousted Thailand en route to a semifinal berth.

There were some disappointing results, however, notably in the -50kg kumite in karate when Junna Tsukii settled for silver after losing to Malaysia's Chandran Shamalarani in the final.

The veteran was not pleased with the result, saying: "I cannot understand the judges and the referee, why they gave the decision to her. I was really surprised with the decision. I’m sorry, this is not the color of the medal that we wanted but that’s it."

The country's cyclists faltered amid the brutal heat at the foothills of Kulen Mountain, failing to make the podium while Indonesians dominated.

The men's volleyball team concluded their campaign in the group stage with another loss, bowing to Singapore 25-23, 25-21, 25-18. It was another disappointing result for the Filipinos, who have yet to win a set in Phnom Penh.

But the night ended on a promising note after three Filipino boxers -- Carlo Paalam, Irish Magno and Paul Bascon -- progressed to the next round of their respective divisions, while swimmers reached the podium at the Aquatic Center of the Morodok Techo National Stadium.

Jerard Jacinto nabbed the bronze in the men's 100m backstroke, while the team of Teia Salvino, Miranda Renner, Xiandi Chua, and Jasmine Alkhaldi won silver in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay.

The 3x3 teams will look to reach the podium on Sunday, while action continues in jiu-jitsu, karate, and other martial arts events at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center. The obstacle race team will also try to add more golds, this time in the team relay events.

