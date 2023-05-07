SEA Games: PH scores another gold via soft tennis

Partners Bien Zoleta Manalac and Princess Catindig delivered a gold medal for the Philippines via soft tennis in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Manalac and Catindig defeated their counterpart in the finals of

the women’s doubles.

This came after Jamie Lim's gold medal victory in karate's women's kumite for the Philippines.

Meanwhile in cycling, the country's team in mixed relay notched a silver medal in Siem Reap City.

Ariana Evangelista, Shagne Yaoyao, EJ Flores and Jerico Rivera clocked 52 minutes and 25 seconds to finish third in the 14.80-km event raced over a 3.7-km circuit in the foothills of Kulen Mountain in the city 300 kms from the Cambodian capital made world famous by the mystical Angkor Wat heritage site.

Feri Yudoyono, Zaenal Fanani, Darah Latifa and Sayu Bella Sukma Dewi were timed 50 minutes and 11 seconds for Indonesia’s third gold medal in MTB cycling after a sweep of the individual crosscountry Olympic events on Saturday.

Thailand’s Keerati Sukprasart, Phunsiri Sirimongkhon, Supuksorn Nuntana and Warinthorn Phetraphan clinched silver in 51:44.

For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.