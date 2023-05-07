SEA Games: PH obstacle racers rule team relay events

The Philippine men's and women's teams ruled the team relay event of obstacle race. Photo courtesy of Rhea Noco.



The Philippine obstacle racers delivered once again on Sunday morning, this time ruling the team relay events at the Car Park of the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.

The men's and women's obstacle teams added the country's eighth and ninth gold medals of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games after superb runs in the finals.

The men's team of Ahgie Rada, Elias Tabac, Jose Mari De Castro, and Mervin Guarte finished their course with a time of 24.478 seconds.

They defeated the Malaysia quartet, which took silver with a time of 25.159 seconds.

"Yung time namin ngayon, malaking bagay na nag-improve kami. Na-break namin ang record namin," said Tabac after their victory.

Meanwhile, the women's team completed their course in 33.733 seconds, giving Marites Nocyao, Mecca Cortizano, Milky Tejares, and Sandi Abahan the gold.

Indonesia's team came in second place at 35.06 seconds.

The obstacle race team has already delivered four gold medals and two silvers in the 32nd SEA Games. On Saturday, they claimed 1-2 finishes in both the men's and women's individual relay, with Mark Rodelas and Precious Cabuya topping the podium.

