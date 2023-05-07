SEA Games: Ladon, Bautista hurdle foes for sure bronze

Rogen Ladon in the 2022 Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament. File photo

Filipino boxers Rogen Ladon and Ian Clark Bautista hammered out decisive victories to assure themselves of at least a bronze medal finish in the boxing competitions of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Chroy Changvar Center Hall in Cambodia.

Ladon, the winner of 2019 and 2022 SEA Games gold medals, managed to pile the points despite the clinching tactics of Indonesian Ingatan Ilahi for a clear cut 5-0 win in the flyweight clash.

He will move to the semifinals opposite Malaysian Muhammad Abdul Qaiyum Ariffin.

Two-time SEA Games gold medalist Bautista scored a referee stoppage over Van Duong Nguyen after inflicting a cut on the Vietnamese's left eyebrow in their featherweight duel.

He will move to the semifinals against Asri Udin of Indonesia.

Pinay boxer Riza Pasuit, for her part, defeated Huswatun Hasanah of Indonesia in the women’s 63kg class.

She moves on to the semifinals round on May 9.

James Palicte was not as lucky. He lost to Van Ratha of Cambodia via split decision in the light welterweight quarterfinals.

Boxing action will resume on Monday as Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam and Paul Julyfer Bascon aim for semifinals berths.

Paalam takes on Malaysian Daeloniel McDelon in the bantamweight category while Bascon making his debut in the games, battles Vietnamese Thanh Dat Vu in the light welterweight class.

For her part, Olympian Irish Magno assured herself of a bronze medal after a 5-0 unanimous decision win over Nan A Mwe Hom of Myanmar in the quarterfinals of women’s bantamweight class.

She eyes a finals berth Tuesday.

