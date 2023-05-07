SEA Games: Kim Mangrobang retains duathlon gold

Kim Mangrobang wins Gold in the SEA Games women's triathlon in Subic, Zambales on December 1, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.



Kim Mangrobang is still the duathlon queen of Southeast Asia.

This, after she won the duathlon on Sunday in Kiep for the Philippines' 10th gold medal of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Mangrobang, 31, finished the race in an hour, four minutes, and 23 seconds to rule the 11-woman field. It is her second straight gold in the event, having also won the duathlon in the Vietnam SEA Games last year.

Mangrobang now has six SEA Games gold medals.

Vietnam's Thi Phuong Trinh Nguyen (1:05:12) and Indonesia's Maharani Azhri Wahyuningtiyas (1:06:14) completed the duathlon podium.

Mangrobang can add another SEA Games gold to her collection when she competes in the triathlon on Monday at the same venue.