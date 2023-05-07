PNVF photo.

The Philippine men's national volleyball team finally scored its first win in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, Sunday afternoon at the Olympic Complex Indoor Main Hall in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The Filipinos outlasted Malaysia in a five-set war, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21, 24-26, 17-15, in the classification phase of the tournament.

Before the match, the Philippines had dropped its three assignments in Group A without winning a set. Against Malaysia, they surged to a 2-1 set lead on the strength of Steve Rotter's net defense.

But Malaysia forced a decider after an extended Set 4. Jau Umandal knotted the frame at 24 with a block, but back-to-back hits by Malaysia sent the match to a fifth set.

In a back-and-forth Set 5, the Filipinos reached match point, 14-13, after a miscommunication on the Malaysia side following an attack from Jay Rack Dela Noche. After a Malaysia kill, Jade Disquitado completed a combination play for the Philippines' second match point, 15-14.

Mohd Asri bin Muharia's off-the-block hit tied the match for the last time, before Disquitado scored again for a 16-15 lead and Malaysia sent its last attack long.

The Philippines will play its last match on Monday, taking on Singapore for fifth place. Singapore won their group round encounter, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18.