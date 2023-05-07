Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. Ben Stansall, AFP/File.

The Philippine athletics team -- led by star pole vaulter EJ Obiena -- will look to surpass their medal haul from Hanoi when they plunge into action on Monday at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh.

The Filipinos compiled five gold medals, seven silvers, and 14 bronzes last year in Vietnam but they have their eyes on more mints in 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Obiena, the No. 3 pole vaulter in the world, is widely expected to add to the Philippines' collection of gold medals.

“He’s in good spirits kahit pagod sa biyahe,” said Obiena’s father/coach Emerson referring to his son’s 22-hour total journey from Italy. “Katulad nga ng sinabi niya, pupunta siya dito para ‘jump to win’.”

Obiena is shooting for a third straight pole vault gold in the afternoon, and possibly eyeing to reset his SEA Games record of 5.46-m. His personal best is 5.94-m.

"Tignan muna natin kung ano ang magiging position niya, and then we will take it from there," the elder Obiena said.

Olympian Kristina Knott and the reigning fastest woman in Southeast Asia, Kayla Richardson, will also try to earn more medals.

Knott, who was one of the stars in the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines, was forced to miss the Hanoi SEA Games last year due to plantar fasciitis in her left foot and is raring to make a comeback.

“To win, that is the goal,” said Knott, who will try to regain the 200m title, where her teammate Richardson, is also entered. Heats begin at 9 a.m. (10 a.m. in Manila).

Richardson, 25, tries to keep the 100m crown she regained in Vietnam on Friday.

Also hoping to land medals for Team PH on Monday are Janry Ubas and Aries Toledo (decathlon), Umajesty Williams (men’s 200m), Aira Teodosio (women’s hammer throw), Elijah Cole (pole vault), Melvin Calano and John Paul Sarmiento (men’s javelin throw), Edwin Giron and Alfrence Braza (men’s 1,500), Joida Gagnao and Abiegail Manzano (women’s 5,000).

