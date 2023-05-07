NBA: Lakers grab 2-1 series lead after routing Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (R) talks aloud before a Warriors free-throw as Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (L) listens in during the second quarter of Game 2 in the NBA Western Conference semifinals at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, USA, May 4, 2023. John G. Mabanglo, EPA-EFE.

LOS ANGELES -- Anthony Davis scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while LeBron James added 21 points to power the Los Angeles Lakers over Golden State 127-97 on Saturday in the NBA playoffs.

The Lakers grabbed a 2-1 lead over the defending champion Warriors in their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series with game four on Monday at Los Angeles.

Davis made 7-of-10 shots from the floor and 11-of-12 from the free throw line while adding four blocks, three assists and three steals and dominating defensively.

James, who went the first 13 minutes without shooting, added eight assists and eight rebounds and D'Angelo Russell scored all 21 of his points in the first half for the host Lakers.

HIGHLIGHTS:

An 18-4 run to end the first quarter gave the Warriors a 30-23 lead, with James not taking a shot in the first quarter of a playoff game for the first time in his career.

But after falling behind 40-29, the Lakers answered with a 30-8 run in the final 7:22 of the second quarter for a 59-48 halftime lead.

"As a group we wasn't shooting the ball well. We locked up defensively and got easy ones," Russell said.

The Lakers stretched the lead as large as 20 points in the third quarter, entered the fourth ahead 86-68 and cruised from there.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 23 points while Andrew Wiggins added 16 and Klay Thompson had 15.

