Duathlon queen Kim Mangrobang and teammate Kira Ellis. PSC/POC Media.

For the second straight day, the country's obstacle racers delivered and led a six-gold charge that kept the Philippines in the mix in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The men's and women's relay teams overpowered their competition to complete a four-gold sweep of the obstacle race events.

With another big crowd watching at the Chroy Chavrang Convention Center Car Park, the men’s quartet of Ahgie Radan, Elias Tabac, Mervin Guarte, and Jay-ar de Castro hurdled all the obstacles in a new global standard of 24.47 seconds to beat Malaysia's Ghalib Mohamad Azimi, Mohd Redha Rozlan, Nuur Hafis Said Alwi and Yoong Wei Theng, who clocked 25.15.

Earlier, Sandi Menchi Abahan, Mecca Cortizano, Milky Mae Tejares and Maritess Nocyao reigned supreme in the women's category with a world mark of 33.73 at the expense of Indonesia’s Anggun Yolanda, Ayu Pupita, Mudji Mulyani and Rahmayuna Fadillah (35.06).

Meanwhile, duathlon queen Kim Mangrobang kept her crown in the 5km-run, 20km-bike and 2.5-km run final at the Kep Beach report. This is Mangrobang's sixth gold medal in the SEA Games.

Also delivering is jiu-jitsu fighter Marc Lim, who finally topped the podium in his third SEA Games after beating Vietnam’s Dang Dinh Tung for the men’s ne-waza nogi 69kg gold.

The women's soft tennis team of Bien Zoleta-Mañalac and Princess Catindig completed a championship sweep capped by a 5-2 victory over Chatmanee and Napawee Jankiaw of Thailand in the women’s doubles finals.

Jamie Lim regained her place at the top of the podium by ruling the women's -61kg kumite, bouncing back from a bronze in last year's SEA Games in Hanoi.

"I had less (time) for social media, no Tiktok and IG (Instagram) for the last few months but now everything is okay," said Lim, who defeated hometown bet Vann Chakriya in the title match 3-1.

Team Philippines also won 14 silver medals, two of them coming from the men's and women's 3x3 teams. Karate contributed four silvers: Matthew Manantan (men’s -67 kg), Ivan Agustin (-84 kg), Remon Misu (-68 kg women) and Ariane Brito (+68kg women).

Cambodia, a first time host, is currently on top of the medal table with 25 gold, 19 silver and 19 bronze medals, mainly through its domination of indigenous sports like kun-bokator, an ancient form of martial art; kun khmer, and vovinam.



For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.

[HLINK ON 'HERE': https://news.abs-cbn.com/seagames2023]