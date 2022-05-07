Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The National University Lady Bulldogs continued their winning ways, beating the Ateneo Blue Eagles 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22 in UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball on Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs improved to 2-0, while sinking the Blue Eagles to 0-2 after their game at Mall of Asia Arena.

Michaela Belen and Princess Robles tallied 18 points apiece to lead NU to its first win against Ateneo since the five-set victory of the Jaja Santiago-led Lady Bulldogs in 2018.

It was close in the fourth set, until Ateneo moved ahead after a drop shot from Janel Maraguinot followed by an error from the NU squad, 19-16.

But the young yet powerful Lady Bulldogs answered with a 4-0 run sparked by Robles’ crosscourt hit to overtake the Blue Eagles, 20-19.

Tied at 22, rookie Belen took charge of the game, scoring a down-the-line hit before Erin Pangilinan denied Faith Nisperos to move at matchpoint. Belen then capped the game with an ace.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Solomon contributed 15 points for NU, including four of the total 10 aces of her team.

The Bulldogs, however, gave away a whopping 38 errors to Ateneo, 15 of which came from the third set which they lost 22-25.

Solomon scored back-to-back hits in the third stanza to compensate for the barrage of errors of NU, 11-8. But Joan Narit slowly put Ateneo back in the game with her presence at the net, stealing the lead 13-12.

Nisperos provided some attacks for the Blue Eagles to avoid getting swept by her former teammates, 20-15.

NU got close in the set 22-23 after a middle attack from Sheena Toring but a Nisperos spike and a Bulldogs error extended the match to four sets.

Nisperos led Ateneo with 16 points, while Vanessa Gandler was limited to just nine.

Catch the global live streaming of the UAAP on iWantTFC, 15 minutes after the start of the live local broadcast. iWantTFC is accessible via its website (iwanttfc.com) or the iWantTFC app on iOS, Android, and other devices—including VEWD, ROKU, Amazon Fire, and select Android smart TVs.