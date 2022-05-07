Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The De La Salle Lady Spikers crushed the Adamson Lady Falcons 25-21, 25-20, 25-15 in UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball at Mall of Asia Arena Saturday.

The Lady Spikers joined the NU Lady Bulldogs on top of the standings with a clean 2-0 record. Meanwhile, the Lady Falcons suffered their second loss of the season.

Jolina dela Cruz and Alleiah Malaluan conspired for La Salle with points apiece while also receiving solid support from middle blockers Mereophe Sharma and Thea Gagate, who had 17 combined points.

The Taft squad also flexed their net defense the entire match, posting nine kill blocks compared to none from Adamson.

Adamson was ahead by a single point in the third set after a successful combination play when La Salle dropped a 12-1 spurt to distance itself.

Coming off the bench again, Baby Jyne Soreño made her presence felt after a block and a crosscourt attack for a 14-12 lead.

Gagate capitalized on her length and extended the lead to seven, 20-13. A swipe by Soreño and a block by Malaluan gave the Lady Spikers their biggest lead of the game, 23-13.

Meanwhile, May Ann Nuique and Lucille Almonte registered 12 points each for Adamson, which kept it close in the first two sets.

Another standout in La Salle’s second win was libero Justine Jazareno, who tallied 28 excellent digs and 12 good receptions.