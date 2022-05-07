MANILA - National esports team Sibol is looking at allegations of misconduct against some representatives.

This, as League of Legends representatives West Point Esports have come under fire for account sharing, and doxxing a tournament participant in its social media accounts.

Without mentioning any team, Sibol said it was "looking into the matter in order to determine the correct course of action."

"Team Sibol abides by the spirit of honor in competition. As such, we will do what is necessary to protect the values of sportsmanship, integrity, and fair play in representing the country," Sibol said.

Jerem Malig, a content creator from Alpha Esports, earlier called out WPE for stream sniping, or watching a stream to monitor an opponent's whereabouts while in-game, during his Facebook livestream.

Following the incident, Malig said some teams came forward and claimed WPE committed "ghosting" or acquired information about another player's whereabouts, with a whistleblower later coming forward in Malig's stream last Friday saying WPE may have done the same during the Sibol qualifiers.

According to the qualifier rules, only five actual members of teams are allowed in the playing area, and coaches can only be there during the drafting phase.

He also accused WPE of doxxing his teammate's information through a now-deleted Facebook post, which the squad has apologized for in a statement.

"I take full responsibility of the posts that may have offended some people that fails to reflect the values that we strived to show over the past 2 years. For the people that we disappointed, I would like to offer my sincere apologies and we will strive as an organization to show what we truly are. Please expect better from us," team owner "Waterboy" said.

However WPE has yet to speak concerning the account sharing allegations.

The SEA Games esports tournament will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam from May 13-22, with nine gold medals at stake.