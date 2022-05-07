The Philippine Under-23 football team got off to a strong start in the SEA Games. Photo courtesy of Zing News.



Ramon Fernandez, the country's chef de mission to the 31st Southeast Asian Games, is delighted at the Filipino athletes' strong start to the biennial event.

Fernandez on Saturday praised the men's football and handball teams for doing well in their opening matches, saying their victories will boost the confidence of other Filipino athletes in Hanoi.

"Buena mano," said Fernandez, also a commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). "We're off to a good start. It's a good sign for the entire Philippine delegation."

The Azkals opened their campaign with a 4-0 rout of Timor Leste at the Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho, while the men's beach handball squad completed an 18-16, 18-16 upset of Thailand at Tuan Chau Island in Quang Nihn province.

The men's national football team take a one-day break before facing host Vietnam on Sunday in a crucial tiff that could determine the Filipinos’ odds of reaching the semifinals.

Grabbing a bronze medal at the 2019 SEA Games, the Filipino beach handball athletes seek a second consecutive victory as they tackle defending champion Vietnam on Saturday.

"We're going up against the host country," said Fernandez. "Let's hope and pray that we will be able to sustain what we have started."

The PSC shelled out P232 million to fund the entire participation of the 908-strong Philippine delegation, including 641 athletes gearing up to corner a large chunk of the gold medals at stake in 38 of the 40 sports in the SEA Games program.

There are no Filipino entries in petanque and Chinese/elephant chess or xianggi.

The PSC staff was on hand to provide assistance and has begun distributing the allowances of the athletes and coaches.

"As chef de mission, I will make sure that every athlete will be taken care of for them to perform at their best," said Fernandez.

The national kickboxing team, hoping to seize four gold medals at the most, will open its campaign on Sunday while teams from women's football, kurash/judo, rowing and diving have already settled after arriving on Friday.

The main wave of Filipino athletes, coaches and officials are expected to check in on Tuesday right after the national elections on Monday.