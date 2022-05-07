Doncic (pictured) tallied 26 points and 13 rebounds, while teammate Jalen Brunson added 28 points, as Dallas downed Phoenix 103-94 on Friday. EPA-EFE/file

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks avoided falling into a 3-0 hole with a 103-94 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

Doncic came up just shy of a triple-double with 26 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. And the Mavs' Slovenian star finally got some support as Jalen Brunson scored 28 points to lead five Dallas players to score in double figures.

Most importantly, the Mavericks clamped down defensively on the top-seeded Suns, who were harried into 17 turnovers.

Jae Crowder led the Suns with 19 points while star point guard Chris Paul – celebrating his 37th birthday – was held to 12 and Devin Booker scored 18.

The Mavericks outscored the Suns 50-32 in the paint and led them 16-10 in fastbreak points.

"We played with pace and we played defense," Doncic said. "When we get stops, we're a different team. If we play like this every game, we have a chance.

"Phoenix is an amazing team, they're the number one team. It's going to be tough to beat them any time, but we did our job today."