MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines lost a potential gold medal in swimming after Filipino-Australian Luke Michael Gebbie failed his RT-PCR test in time for his entry to Hanoi for the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Gebbie, who represented the Philippines in the Tokyo Olympics, helped the country win a silver in the men's 4x100 meters freestyle relay in the 2019 SEA Games, while taking the bronze in the 50m freestyle.

He didn't get past the qualifying heats in Tokyo but set a Philippine record of 49.64 seconds in the 100m freestyle. He also owns the national record in 50m freestyle (22.57 seconds) and 50m butterfly (24.34 seconds) which he set in the New Clark City in the 2019 SEA Games.

"Too bad he tested positive," Philippine Olympic Committee President Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino said on Saturday. "That’s one less medal – a potential gold at that – in our campaign."

Three other Filipino athletes in kickboxing initially tested positive for the virus but were cleared after a retest early last week.

Gebbie was supposed to be one of the 16-member aquatics team to Hanoi.