Boxing: Casimero says him beating Rigondeaux will scare off Inoue

WBO bantamweight king John Riel Casimero believes he is capable of handling an elite counter puncher like Guillermo Rigondeaux of Cuba.

All he needs is thorough preparation before he meets the two-division champion on August 14.

But Casimero thinks a dominant victory over Rigondeaux, the WBA regular champion, will only scare off his main target, which is Japan's Naoya Inoue.

"(Naku) lalong hindi na natin makukuha si Inoue. Lalong magtatago na iyon, pag natalo natin si Rigondeaux," Casimero told ABS-CBN News.

"Kasi alam natin si Rigondeaux hindi yan easy na boxer. Tinalo niya 'yung idol din natin na si Nonito Donaire."

Casimero has been chasing Inoue since last year for a mouth-watering triple title unification.

But the fight has been impeded by the pandemic and Inoue's lack of enthusiasm to fight the hard-hitting Filipino.

This is the reason Casimero has to keep himself active with the likes of Rigondeaux.

But Rigondeaux is no walk in the park. The Cuban fighter is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, who outsmarted Nonito Donaire Jr. in 2013.

His only defeat came in the hands of another crafty boxer in Vasily Lomachenco in 2017.

"Hindi naman basta-basta iyan," said Casimero. Magaling. Kailangan nating paghirapang magensayo kasi ang kalaban natin hindi biro. Magaling sa magaling."

Casimero has begun training for the bout in Manila and is just completing his papers before moving his camp to the US.

RELATED VIDEO