Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - After an inconsistent performance in their playoff opener loss to RSG Slate Philippines, Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera made sure to come up big with ECHO's championship quest on the line.

In an interview with reporters, Yawi said he made sure to condition himself physically and mentally after underperforming against RSG Slate Philippines and going to the lower bracket.

"Mas nag-focus talaga ako ngayon and natulog ako nang maaga, tapos yung mindset ko sobrang iba po compared kahapon. Ayoko po magsisi sa huli na di [ko ginawa best ko]," Yawi said.

In ECHO's loss against RSG Philippines, Yawi, known to use setter tank heroes, notably missed engagements that would be crucial to ECHO during team-fights.

"Ang inconsistent ng laro ko. Kaya ayoko po siyempre na mahila yung team ko pababa. And Bren 'yung kalaban," he said.

Echo will be facing the winner between RSG Slate and Blacklist International for the Grand Finals slot.