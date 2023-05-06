Photo from PNVF

The Philippine men’s volleyball team finished their pool campaign in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia without a single win.

The national men’s team suffered its third straight loss at the hands of Singapore on Saturday, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18, to settle at the bottom of the Pool A standings with a 0-3 card.

The Philippines has been relegated to the classification phase alongside Singapore which clinched its first win in the SEA Games. The Filipinos, who trained in Japan ahead of the competition, did not win a single set in pool play.

Advancing from Pool A are host team Cambodia and powerhouse Indonesia.

After dropping the first two sets, the Philippines could not get any rhythm even in the third frame as they went to a 2-6 hole to start the set after a solid block of Jordan Wong to Jau Umandal.

Singapore further stretched their lead to six after another block point, this time, against youngster Jade Disquitado, 14-8.

Philippines threatened to comeback as Lloyd Josafat registered an ace to trim their deficit to three, 12-15, forcing the Singaporean to sue time.

But they quickly regrouped and rebuilt a six-point gap off a service ace by Wong, 19-13.

An attack error of Disquitado put Singapore at match point, 24-17. A service error saved Philippines a point but Wong put on the finishing touch with a down-the-line kill.

It was a nip and tuck battle in the first set as both teams locked in at 20 apiece. But Lee Zi Bin gave Singapore a 22-20 breather with an ace.

Teo Zi Hao pushed Singapore at set point off a crosscourt spike before Philippines scored back-to-back points capped by a block of Jayvee Sumagaysay to stay alive, 23-24.

But Wong stopped the country’s comeback attempt with an off-the-block spike.

