Gold medalist Sakura Alforte and bronze medalist Joco Vasquez. Photo courtesy of Rhea Soco Neis.

(UPDATED) Filipina karateka Sakura Alforte won a gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, hiking the gold medal count for the Philippines on Saturday.

Alforte bagged the gold by upstaging erstwhile champion Nguyen Thi Phuong of Vietnam in the finals of women's individual kata at Hall A of the Chroy Changvar Convention Center in Phnom Penh.

"I felt like all my hard work paid off. So I’m really happy," she said following the win.

Alforte added that she really felt the support from her fellow Filipinos who cheered during her routine.

"Even if my sport is an individual event I felt like I competed with a (team)," she said.

It was a welcome development for Philippine karate which did not win a single gold in the 31st SEA Games last year in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The Philippines also won a bronze in karate via a third place finish of Joco Vasquez in the men's individual kata.

The Philippines currently ranks second in the medal race with five gold, six silver and five bronze medals as of posting time.

