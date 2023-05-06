Filipino boxers Carlo Paalam, Irish Magno and Paul Bascon scored victories in their opening matches during boxing action at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Saturday.

Olympic silver medalist Paalam banked on his quick one-two combinations to score an easy victory over Cambodia's Sao Rangsey in the men's 54kg class.

Meanwhile, Bascon scored two knockdowns and a standing eight-count during an all-out brawl against Myanmar’s Aung Soe Moe in the men's 60kg class.

This was good enough to merit him a unanimous decision.

Tokyo Olympian Magno ended the night by decisioning her Myanmar counterpart.

Magno dug deep from experience to outclass Nan A Mwe Hom in the 54kg class and secure a seat in the quarterfinal round.

For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.