SEAG: Cabuya, Rodelas claim obstacle gold as Pinoys seal 1-2 finish

The Philippine obstacle racing team. PSC/POC photo.

Precious Cabuya and Mark Rodelas out-dueled their fellow Filipino finalists to claim gold in the individual obstacle races of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

It was an all-Filipino finals in both the men's and women's individual races on Saturday morning at the Car Park of the Chroy Changvar Convention Center in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Cabuya finished the course with a time of 32.732 seconds, ahead of Kaizen dela Serna who clocked 35.522 seconds.

Meanwhile, Rodelas finished the men's course with a time of 25.194 seconds, while Kevin Pascua followed at 26.814 seconds.

Cabuya and Rodelas delivered the third and fourth gold medals of Team Philippines in Phnom Penh, after Kaila Napolis (jiu-jitsu) and Angel Derla (kun bokator) broke through ahead of the opening ceremonies held on Friday night.



