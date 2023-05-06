SEAG: Brownlee leads Gilas men as Amos makes cut

Justin Brownlee during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2023 match between Gilas Pilipinas and Lebanon at the Philippine Arena on February 24, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



Naturalized player Justin Browlee will lead the way for Gilas Pilipinas in their bid to recapture the gold medal in men's basketball at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Veteran broadcaster Quinito Henson bared the final 12 for the Gilas Men ahead of their departure for Cambodia on Saturday.

As expected, Brownlee was tapped to reinforce the national team in what will be his second appearance for the Philippines after the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in February. The much-loved Barangay Ginebra import was officially naturalized in January 2023.

Making the cut as well is incoming Ateneo de Manila University rookie Mason Amos, who introduced himself with a promising performance in the February qualifiers. Collegiate stars Jerom Lastimosa of Adamson and Michael Phillips of De La Salle University are the other amateurs in the lineup.

PBA players make up the rest of the roster: Christian Standhardinger, Chris Newsome, Arvin Tolentino, Calvin Oftana, Chris Ross, Marcio Lassiter, CJ Perez, and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser.

Ben Phillips, Aaron Black, and Jeremiah Gray are the team's reserves.

Gilas Pilipinas is on a mission to redeem itself after losing the gold to Indonesia last year in Hanoi, ending the country's dominance of the regional basketball showcase.

The Philippines will open their campaign against Malaysia on May 9, followed by Cambodia on May 11, and Singapore on May 13.

