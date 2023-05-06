SEA Games: PH scores another gold in aquathlon

The Philippine mixed relay team in aquathlon. PSC/POC photo.

(UPDATED) The Philippines registered another gold in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia on Saturday, this time via aquathlon.

The team composed of Kira Ellis, Erica Burgos, Iñaki Lorbes and Juan Francisco Baniqued claimed their gold medal in the aquathlon mixed team relay.

The team finished with a time of 1:09:56 to top the podium ahead of Indonesia (1:11:27) and Vietnam (1:13:29).

Earlier, Andrew Kim Remolino won a silver in men’s aquathlon.

The two-time SEA Games triathlon silver medalist clocked 15 minutes and seven seconds in the 500-meter swim, 2.5km run sprint event won by Indonesia’s Rashif Yaqin in 14 minutes and 28 seconds in the seaside town of Kep.

In athletics, the Philippines won a silver from Arlan Arbois and a bronze from one-time champion Christine Hallasgo.

Braving humid conditions, which reached 37-degree Celsius even at 6 a.m., Arbois settled for the silver in the men's event with a time of 2:33:27, finishing behind Indonesian gold medalist Agus Prayogo (2:32:59).

In the women's side, Hallasgo failed in her goal of regaining the marathon gold medal she once held during 2019 edition of the games in the Philippines, but still made the podium with a bronze-medal clocking of 2:50:27.

