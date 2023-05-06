SEA Games: Malaysian stuns PH karateka Tsukii

Filipina-Japanese karateka Junna Tsukii was forced to settle for silver after being stunned by her Malaysian counterpart in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Saturday afternoon in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Tsukii was visibly flustered after absorbing a defeat in the gold medal match of the karate women's kumite -50kg against Shahmalarani Chandran.

Nevertheless, it was improvement from her performance in the previous edition of the Games. Tsukii crashed out the competition after being eliminated in the preliminaries in Hanoi last year.

Earlier, fellow karateka Sakura Alforte won a gold medal to break their drought in the Games.

Alforte bagged the gold by upstaging erstwhile champion Nguyen Thi Phuong of Vietnam in the finals of women's individual kata.

