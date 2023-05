Jerard Jacinto secured a bronze medal finish in the men's swimming competitions in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Saturday night.

Jacinto topped the preliminary round of the 100m men's backstroke event before finishing third in the medal round.

He clocked in at 55.99.

It was the country's first medal swimming in the Cambodia SEA Games.

