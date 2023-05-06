MANILA – PBA MVP and Ginebra Gin Kings superstar Scottie Thompson added a new inspiration in his life as he welcomed his first child.

On Instagram, Thompson shared a photo of his son, Scot Alystair, right after his wife Jinky gave birth.

“Thank you Lord for giving my wife enough strength to deliver this 8lbs little angel. Everyone, meet SCOT ALYSTAIR THOMPSON,” he said in the caption.

It was last January when the basketball star announced that he is expecting his first child with Jinky.

"Grace overflowing," the guard wrote. "I'm so excited to meet the person who is half me and half you. One of God's greatest blessings is on its way."

The couple got married in June 2021, though Thompson would not confirm the development until October of that year.

Thompson is coming off a runner-up finish with the Gin Kings in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup. He was the league's MVP in 2021.

The cager made headlines outside sport in 2021 after reports revealed that he secretly tied the knot but not with his long-time partner and then-fiancé.

Several months after his controversial wedding took social media by storm, the athlete released a photo with Jinky, confirming their relationship.



RELATED VIDEO: